WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Bloodline Civil War match added to the London premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and one wrestler TBD)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: WWE advertising a start time of 2CT/3ET in North America. The Reigns and Sikoa vs. Usos match was billed as the Bloodline Civil War when it was announced on the Smackdown Lowdown today. Bayley is putting her spot in the MITB ladder match on the line in a match against Shotzi that will take place on Friday’s Smackdown. There’s been no indication as to how the sixth spot in the women’s match will be filled. Update: Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez has been announced as the final MITB qualifier.