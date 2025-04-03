What's happening...

04/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 353): Will Pruett on the Owen Hart tournament brackets, AEW Dynasty, and WrestleMania 41

April 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett looking at the AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament brackets, previewing AEW Dynasty, and having a brief chat about WrestleMania 41…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Will Pruett (Episode 353).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

Topics

