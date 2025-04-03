Heath Slater recalls how quickly The Corre logo was created and why WWE used the awkward spelling of the name

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Heath Slater

Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh

On The Corre faction: The Corre, Slater responded with the following:”Pass [laughs]. Should have never happened and Nexus should have rode right through that s—t.”

On why there were two R’s in The Corre name: “Here’s the story about that, and this is the truth. The Corre was supposed to be me, Gabriel, Wade and Ryback. Ryback got hurt. He was out. Next thing, the Nexus is falling apart and CM Punk’s coming in, they’re breaking Nexus up, that type of thing. I thought it would be like NWO white and red and we’d have Nexus yellow and white or whatever. But no, we’re changing the whole name, and y’all gonna be the core of Nexus.

“Then we were in a meeting and Vince said, “They gotta have a shirt”, this and that. And they’re like, what about this? What about that? So I guess Kore was copyrighted and Core was copyrighted. Vince took out a napkin that his coffee was on, drew a t-shirt and wrote C, O, R, R, E, down sideways with this little Iron Man heart in the O, gave it to them and said, print it out. That’s how we got our Corre shirt.”

On his first reaction to seeing the shirt and Wade Barrett’s explanation for The Corre spelling: “I said, ‘What the hell? Why are there two Rs?’ Then Wade [a/k/a Stu Bennett], the bastard, tries to tell the whole damn world that I can’t spell. That’s the truth, but I did not misspell Corre. When I first looked at it, I thought it was like Corré, like French or something. I didn’t know. When I first saw it I was like, God, that’s an ugly shirt. Why is it spelled that way? And then of course, Stu being Stu, he just wanted to let the world know I did it.”