WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for the next premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi or Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell's POV: The shark cage gimmick was added to the lineup during Monday's Raw. The winner of Naomi vs. Bayley on Friday's Smackdown will earn the Women's World Championship match.