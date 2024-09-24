WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for the next premium live event

What's happening...

September 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi or Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: The shark cage gimmick was added to the lineup during Monday’s Raw. The winner of Naomi vs. Bayley on Friday’s Smackdown will earn the Women’s World Championship match. Join me for my live review of Bad Blood as the show streams on Peacock with the main card start time at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

