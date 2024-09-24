NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Bison Smith

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This will be the final show before NXT moves to The CW network starting next Tuesday in the same time slot. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is 48.

-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) is 39.

-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is 31.

-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.