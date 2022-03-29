ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: Interim title match added, pay-per-view pricing details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on Friday in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

-Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship since our last update. The winner will face Deonna Purrazzo for the actual title at a later date. ROH previously announced Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack for the event. The show will stream on HonorClub for subscribers, and is also available via FITE TV and pay-per-view television for $29.99 on Friday. The pre-show begins at 6CT/7ET and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.