Scott Steiner and Jonny Fairplay on tonight’s Judge Steve Harvey on ABC

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro Wrestling Boom Live co-host Jonny Fairplay and independent wrestling promoter Ronnie Gossett will be on tonight’s “Judge Steve Harvey” at 7CT/8ET on ABC. Scott Steiner is also scheduled to appear on the episode.

Powell’s POV: Fairplay mentioned on the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast that Steve Harvey declined to take a photo with him after the episode was filmed. Can you blame him? Er, I mean, I guess we’ll find out why during the episode. Jonny will be joining me on Monday for the new Pro Wrestling Boom Live, so hopefully we’ll get some additional behind the scenes dirt.