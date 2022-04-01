WWE Hall of Fame 2022 lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the lineup of inductees (and presenters) for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

-Undertaker (presented by Vince McMahon)

-Vader

-Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner

-Sharmell (presented by Booker T)

-Warrior Award winner Shad Gaspard (presented by Dana Warrior)

Powell’s POV: The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will stream at 9CT/10ET on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). We will not have live coverage of the Hall of Fame event tonight, as I will be covering the ROH Supercard of Honor event and then catching up on WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage afterward. But I am definitely looking forward to the Undertaker induction along with Vince’s presentation speech. It will also be interesting to see if the company announce legacy Hall of Fame inductees as they have done in recent years.