Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by the Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jay White and Chris Bey rematch

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 149,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 100,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 rating drawn the previous week. Impact finished 112th in Thursday’s cable ratings. Impact faced strong competition from the NCAA basketball tournament in the two previous weeks. The last show held prior to the tournament finished with 94,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating, so this week’s numbers were a big improvement. It will be interesting to see what type of numbers the show delivers next week when they run the comedic IPWF throwback skits rather than the usual Impact show.