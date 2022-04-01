ROH Supercard of Honor lineup (live coverage tonight): The first event of the Tony Khan ownership era, pay-per-view pricing details

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on Friday in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

-Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship match will face Deonna Purrazzo for the actual title at a later date. ROH previously announced Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack for the event. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will be on commentary, which is great news. The show will stream on HonorClub for subscribers, and is also available via FITE TV and pay-per-view television for $29.99. Join me for my live review beginning with the the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.