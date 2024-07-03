ROH wrestler undergoes surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor wrestler Cole Karter (Cole McKinney) announced that he underwent surgery to repair a broken arm. “I’ll be back soon and better than ever,” Karter wrote on social media (see below).

Powell’s POV: Carter, who wrestled as “Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan” in NXT, worked his last match on June 8 when he was involved in a six-man tag match that streamed on HonorClub. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.