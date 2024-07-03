What's happening...

ROH wrestler undergoes surgery

July 3, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor wrestler Cole Karter (Cole McKinney) announced that he underwent surgery to repair a broken arm. “I’ll be back soon and better than ever,” Karter wrote on social media (see below).

Powell’s POV: Carter, who wrestled as “Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan” in NXT, worked his last match on June 8 when he was involved in a six-man tag match that streamed on HonorClub. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.