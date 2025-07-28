WWE Raw results (7/28): Powell’s live review of appearances by Roman Reigns, Gunther, and CM Punk, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,678)

Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

Streamed live July 28, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with the wrestlers and office staff on the stage for another Hulk Hogan tribute. Hogan’s son Nick, his wife, and Eric Bischoff were present. Paul Levesque spoke and set up a ten-bell salute to Hogan. The fans were respectful and chanted Hogan’s name afterward…

A Hulk Hogan video package aired… The Hogan memorial graphic was displayed heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Michael Cole checked in on commentary while footage aired of a crew working to get things set up for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium… A drone shot of the Raw host venue was shown while Cole listed the attendance as 14,703. Corey Graves was on commentary with Cole…

Jey Uso made his entrance theme through the crowd and was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. The broadcast team said Jey would face Bronson Reed in the Raw main event. Jey continued to play to the crowd after his music stopped.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said before walking onto the stage. Heyman was booed loudly. Heyman said he meant no disrespect and wanted to speak from the heart from one former Bloodline member to another.

Heyman started to enter the ring and said he wanted to speak to Jey about family. Heyman exited the ring, noting that he saw a look in Jey’s eye that he’d seen before. Heyman said he couldn’t believe that Jey was teaming with Roman Reigns in the name of family.

Heyman backed up to the stage while saying that family will always let you down and get you in trouble. Heyman said that, as The Oracle, that was not a prediction; it was a prophecy.

Heyman asked if Jey’s mother told him when he was a kid that Santa Claus left the presents under the tree. Heyman said Santa did not do that, and Jey’s mother lied to him. Heyman told the fans that their mothers lied to them, too, “except for the Jewish ones because my tribe knows better.”

Powell’s POV: Don’t listen to him, kids. Paul Heyman is just mad that he’s on Santa’s naughty list.

Heyman asked if Jey’s father Rikishi told him he wanted Jey to be bigger than he ever was. Heyman said Jey’s father lied to him, too. Heyman asked the same about Roman Reigns and said that Reigns lied to Jey, too.

Heyman said he wasn’t saying it out of anger or malice. “Because, Jey Uso, I love you,” Heyman said (standing not far away from where Bruce Prichard stood during the Hogan tribute). Heyman said he loves Jey like family.

Jey took issue with Heyman speaking about his family. Jey asked where Heyman’s family is. Jey said Heyman screwed over his family at WrestleMania, and his boys screwed him out of his championship. Jey said they were going to run it back.

Jey’s entrance theme played, and he went to the ropes and pumped his arms along with the crowd. Heyman seethed and headed to the back…

The broadcast team hyped Gunther’s message for CM Punk, the WWE Tag Team Title match, and an eight-woman tag team match for later in the show…

AJ Styles made his entrance for a mixed tag team match where he will team with The Kabuki Warriors against Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez… [C]

The Kabuki Warriors were in the ring, coming out of the break. The Judgment Day members’ entrance followed…

1. AJ Styles and “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a mixed tag match. The broadcast team spoke about WWE’s events in Mexico over the weekend and an AAA angle that Dom took part in.

Cole brought up the interview that Chad Gable gave (with Audra Martin) during a Minnesota Twins game. Gable spoke about having a match at WrestleMania, but Cole pointed out that he wasn’t on the card, but El Grande Americano was. Graves said he investigated the situation and Gable misspoke because of the heat (well, there were heat warnings over the weekend). Meanwhile, the Judgment Day trio was in offensive control heading into an early break. [C]

Sane was isolated by the heels until she finally tagged Styles, who ran over and pulled Dom into the ring. Styles hit Dom with a ushigoroshi. Styles launched Sane over the top rope onto Rodriguez on the floor. Styles followed up with a Phenomenal Forearm on Dom and then pinned him…

AJ Styles and “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez in 10:40.

Powell’s POV: A crowd-pleasing win for the babyface challengers over the champions they will challenge at SummerSlam.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Sheamus being interviewed by Jackie Redmond. Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods showed up. Waller spoke about being finished with Austin Theory and now being in New Day, which drew looks of disbelief from Kingston and Woods. After Sheamus and Waller spoke, Waller turned around, and the New Day duo were gone…

Sheamus made his entrance for a match against Waller… [C] Detroit Lions’ running back Jaymyr Gibbs and UFC’s Jamahal Hill were shown in the crowd…

2. Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller. Waller’s entrance was not televised. Sheamus hit a rolling senton at ringside and then tossed Waller back in the ring. Waller cut off Sheamus when he tried to follow and then hit him with a cool DDT on the apron.

Sheamus came right back with a big knee strike that sent Waller to the apron. Sheamus hit Waller with Ten Beats. Sheamus played to the crowd and set up for a Brogue Kick.

Rusev appeared on the apron. Sheamus knocked Rusev off the apron. Waller rolled up Sheamus for two. Sheamus ducked a clothesline and then blasted Waller with a Brogue Kick before pinning him.

Sheamus defeated Grayson Waller in 4:10.

Rusev attacked Sheamus with a shillelagh and then put him in The Accolade. Three referees tried to get Rusev to release the hold, and he eventually did…

Powell’s POV: A nice showcase win for Sheamus, followed by an angle that keeps his feud with Rusev going.

Women’s World Champion Naomi was interviewed in a backstage area by Jackie Redmond about her SummerSlam match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Naomi said the eight-woman tag match would be a cautionary tale. She said it didn’t matter whether they send the past, present, or future at her because she would take them all on…

Lyra Valkyria was shown walking backstage while Cole hyped her Women’s Intercontinental Title match against Becky Lynch for SummerSlam…

Cole set up a sneak peek of the WWE Unreal docu-series that premieres Tuesday on Netflix. The clip featured Cena and Paul Levesque talking about Cena’s final run… [C]

[Hour Two] A Hulk Hogan tribute piece aired with comments from Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Jim Duggan, Jimmy Hart, Natalya, Jey Uso, The Miz, and Cody Rhodes…

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Bronson Reed that he heard Jey Uso’s family say that with Seth Rolllins out, they are just a group without a leader. Bron Breakker entered the picture and said, “You’ve got this. We’ve got this.” Reed said he would leave Jey and any member of his family down, out, and Tsunamied. “Well, that worked,” Heyman told Breakker after Reed walked away. Breakker responded by telling Heyman that he had a plan…

Lyra Valkyria made her entrance for an in-ring promo. She showed off the big shoes she was wearing and said they were her Becky Lynch stompers. The crowd seemed unimpressed. Lyra said she would either become the first two-time Women’s Intercontinental Champion or she would not be allowed to challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion. Valkyria said some fans may think she’s playing into Lynch’s hands, but she’s seen all of Lynch’s matches and knows what she’s capable of. Valkyria said Lynch doesn’t know what she’s capable of.

Becky Lynch’s entrance theme played. Valkyria watched the stage, but Lynch didn’t come out. Valkyria ran the ropes and kicked Lynch through the ropes on the other side of the ring, where Lynch was holding a kendo stick. They eventually fought inside the ring. Valkyria set up for Night Wing, but Lynch escaped…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Graves interviewing Sami Zayn about his SummerSlam match with Karrion Kross. Zayn said he would put an end to everything with Kross at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett showed up. Kross asked Zayn about his injured ribs. Graves made his exit, and then Kross and Scarlett sat down across from Zayn. Kross said that after he beats Zayn, he wants Zayn to say the words “Kross told the truth,” and then he’ll move on.

Kross and Scarlett gave Zayn the pipe that Kross has beaten him with while Kross said Zayn is no better than him. Zayn said he would say whatever Kross wants if he beats him at SummerSlam, but Zayn said that when he wins, he expects Kross to say he was wrong…

Women’s World Champion Naomi made her entrance for the eight-woman tag match… [C] Cole hyped the SummerSlam week podcast schedule…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Bayley in a backstage area. Redmond noted that Bayley isn’t booked for SummerSlam and questioned what’s next. Bayley said she lost her opportunity at the Intercontinental and tag titles. She said she missed out on WrestleMania and now isn’t booked for SummerSlam. A dejected Bayley said she was at a loss for words for the first time in he career, and then walked away…

Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre were in the ring. The babyface entrances took place for the eight-woman tag match. Cole reminded viewers of the 5CT/6ET start time for both nights of SummerSlam, and said there would be three-hour countdown shows…

3. Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. Ripley went for a big boot on Naomi, who ducked it and then got the better of Ripley momentarily. Ripley hit a short-arm clothesline and worked over Naomi until she tagged out. The heels isolated Nikki going into a break. [C]

Green hit a Codebreaker on Sky and held her in place while Niven performed a senton. Fyre hit a Swanton on Sky, but Nikki and Ripley broke it up. A short time later, Vaquer performed the Devil’s Kiss on Green and had her beat until Fyre broke it up.

Naomi opted against facing Nikki for some reason. Naomi grabbed her title belt and yelled at the ringside fans. Sky grabbed Naomi and threw her back inside the ring. Nikki joined in doing Sky’s bit where she points at herself. Niven clotheslined them both and then mocked Sky’s pointing routine.

Ripley headbutted Niven and then put her down with her Riptide finisher. Green slapped Ripley, but then got scared when Ripley fired up. Green turned and ran kick from Vaquer, who followed up with the SVB and scored the pin…

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella defeated Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre in 14:35.

Powell’s POV: Please don’t let the booking virus of overrelying on eight-person tag team matches spread from AEW to WWE. These matches are fun for the live crowd, but the trivial matches get old in a hurry for those watching the shows weekly.

Backstage, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh saw Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez looking gloomy while sitting on a couch. Balor gave them a pep talk. Dom offered to accompany Balor and McDonagh, but Balor told him to stay backstage and play video games. Perez gave Dom a new gaming device and asked about playing WWE 2K25. Rodriguez said Liv Morgan also likes playing the game…

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro made their entrance for the World Tag Team Title match… [C]

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella celebrated their win backstage. They were about to head to their locker room, but Sky grabbed Ripley by the arm. Ripley said they were friends now, but she would finally have Sky’s number at SummerSlam. Sky said Ripley has never beaten her and never will. “We’ll see about that,” Ripley said…

4. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor gave in-ring introductions for the title match. Wilde performed a top rope crossbody block onto the champions on the floor. [C]