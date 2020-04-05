WrestleMania 36 results: Powell’s live review of Night Two featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 36 Night Two

Taped March 25-26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various settings

Aired April 5, 2020 on WWE Network and pay-per-view



Kickoff Show result: Liv Morgan beat Natalya in 6:25.

Stephanie McMahon checked in from the studio and noted that the show was being held on a closed set. She said they were proud to present night two of WrestleMania… The pirate themed video package aired…

Powell’s POV: Apparently, WrestleMania was too big for one night and yet it wasn’t big enough to produce two opening video packages.

WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski checked in from the WWE Performance Center perch. He wore shades while saying he knows a thing or two about dropping the hammer on Championship Sunday…

1. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Championship. Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were on commentary. Flair entered first and then a video package spotlighted the built to the match before Ripley made her entrance. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Flair took Ripley down, stood up, and said, “This is our NXT Champion.”

Flair teased an early figure four attempt, but Ripley kicked her away. Flair fired a few chops at Ripley, who shot her into the corner. Flair went upside down in the corner and was kicked by Ripley, who followed up with her Riptide finisher for a near fall. Flair rolled to ringside to regroup while Ripley jawed at her from the ring.

Ripley went to ringside and chased Flair back inside the ring. Flair attacked Ripley, who came back with a kick from her back and then dragged Flair to the floor. Flair shoved Ripley toward the ring steps, but Ripley climbed the steps and did a somersault from the steps onto Flair and then rolled her back inside the ring. Ripley threw a dropkick, then delivered repeated shoulder blocks in the corner.

Ripley suplexed Flair and covered her for a two count. Ripley put Flair in a body scissors and eventually rolled her into a pin for another two count. Flair rolled to the apron. Ripley went for a big boot, but Flair avoided it and then wrenched Ripley’s leg over the top rope. Flair went to work on Ripley’s knee.

Ripley cried out in agony while selling her knee as Flair continued to work it. Flair pulled Ripley to the corner and slammed her left knee into the ring post twice. Ripley used her legs to pull Flair face first into the ring post. Ripley struggled to get to her feet, then Flair gave her a chop block to the back of her bad knee. Flair set up for a suplex, but Ripley reversed it and slammed Flair face down to the mat.

Flair got back to her feet and said she never stops or gives up. Ripley ducked a Flair chop and then threw a couple of right knees at Flair’s head. Ripley threw a rough looking kick, then followed up with a good one and a dropkick to a kneeling Flair. Ripley yelled as she hit her bad knee. Ripley threw three short-arm clotheslines. Flair tossed Ripley over the top rope and onto the apron, then kicked her bad knee out from under her.

Flair went up top, but Ripley returned and cut her off. Ripley performed a face first slam for a near fall. Ripley clutched at her knee while Flair held her ribs. Flair caught Ripley with an elbow and then blasted her with a forearm in the corner. Ripley avoided Flair going after he knee and hit her with an elbow to the head. Ripley hit Flair with a missile dropkick for a two count at 13:30.

Flair caught a charging Ripley with a kick in the corner, then performed another chop block. Flair targeted the knee while Saxton said it was classic strategy perfected by her father Ric Flair. Charlotte went for a figure four, but Ripley rolled her over and threw kicks to her abdomen, then applied a standing cloverleaf. Flair used her hands to move toward the ropes, but Ripley pulled her back into the middle of the ring. Flair rolled Ripley over and kicked her.

Flair went for a figure four, but Ripley used three kicks to make her release her leg. Flair rolled up Ripley, who kicked out at two. Flair applied a Boston Crab at 16:30. Ripley countered into a pin, then Ripley rolled her over. They continued to reverse positions and get two counts and both women were on the mat at 17:00.

Flair got up first and put the boots to Ripley’s bad knee. Ripley got to her feet and surprised Flair with a big kick that led to a two count. Ripley and Flair ended up in the corner where they traded blows. Ripley placed Flair on the top rope in a seated position and then hit her. Ripley went to the second rope, threw several punches to Flair’s back, and then went for a superplex, but Flair avoided it and dropped Ripley to the mat just before 19:00.

Flair went for a moonsault, but Ripley put her boots up. Flair got up and speared Ripley for a near fall. Flair went for a figure four, but Ripley countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Flair got up and applied the figure four, then bridged into the figure eight. Ripley tapped out…

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley in 20:30 to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: A very good match that was there with last night’s Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for my personal favorite thus far. I was surprised to see them open the show and even more surprised that they went 20 minutes in an empty venue. I can’t say that I care for the outcome because Ripley was on the rise and Flair doesn’t need the NXT Women’s Championship, but hopefully they have something good in mind for Ripley coming out of this. If nothing else, I guess this means NXT gets a little star power while Flair holds the title.

An ad aired for The Big Show Show, which premieres Monday on Netflix… A WWE merch ad aired… A WrestleMania Night One video recap aired…

2. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/Lana). Phillips and Saxton were on the call for the Raw brand match. Lashley wore tights rather than his usual trunks. Lashley by overpowered Black during the opening minute. Lashley charged at Black, who held the rope down, causing Lashley to fall to the floor. When Lashley tried to return, Black caught him with a kick. Black went for a moonsault from the middle rope, but Lashley avoided it and then performed an overhead release suplex on the floor.

Lashley ran Black back-first into the barricade, then rolled him back inside the ring and covered him for a two count. Lashley had a run of offensive moves, including a neckbreaker. Lashley went for a suplx, but Black hit him with a knee to the head to break it up. Rinse and repeat, only Lashley dropped Black on the apron the second time. Black caught Black with a powerslam and got a two count at 4:30.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

