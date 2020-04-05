WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show results: Powell’s live review of the Night Two pre-show featuring Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff Show

Aired April 5, 2020 on WWE Network, FS1, and WWE social media pages

-Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg hosted the show from the studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Rosenberg said he was up all night thinking about the Boneyard Match. They spoke about Rob Gronkowski going after the WWE 24/7 Championship and then ran through the WrestleMania lineup.

-A video package showcased John Cena vs. The Fiend.

-A video game trailer was shown.

-The hosts discussed the five-way elimination match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-A Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair video package aired. Rosenberg said Ripley has a chance to be on Mount Rushmore one day.

-The Street Profits checked in from backstage. Montez Ford hyped up that it was WrestleMania. Angelo Dawkins called out to Charly Caruso and said that Angel Garza isn’t the only Lothario on Raw. They still want the smoke.

-A WrestleMania Night One video recap aired. The hosts discussed some highlights of the show and Rosenberg continued to praise the Boneyard Match.

1. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan. Tom Phillips was on commentary for the match. Morgan offered a handshake, which Natalya accepted, but then Natalya pulled her in and applied a headlock. Natalya rolled Morgan into a pin for a two count. Natalya offered a handshake, but Morgan slapped her hand away. Natalya went for a kick. Morgan caught Natalya’s leg, but Natalya rolled her into a leg lock for a moment.

Later, Natalya put Morgan in a surfboard. After releasing the hold. Natalya charged Morgan, who moved and then rolled up Natalya for a two count. Morgan caught Natalya with a Codebreaker style move for a near fall. Late in the match, Morgan rolled up Natalya for a two count before Natalya rolled her over. Morgan rolled Natalya over one more time and hooked her legs for the pin…

Liv Morgan beat Natalya in 6:25.

Powell’s POV: I guess you have to order WrestleMania in order to hear Byron Saxton on color commentary. Anyway, the match was fine, but they had no storyline support going in. It was presented as an upset win for Morgan.

-Graves said Morgan got the biggest win of her career. The hosts set up a video package that recapped Sami Callihan, er, the hacker guy’s reveal of Sonya Deville helping Dolph Ziggler steal the Valentine’s Day date from Otis.

-Ziggler was shown on the phone backstage leaving Rose a message pleading with her to call him back. Sonya Deville showed up and wondered what they would even say to Rose. Kayla Braxton showed up and asked about the situation, but they blew her off and stormed away.

-Graves gave a tongue in cheek warning that the Rose saga shows why you never mix business with your personal life. Funny.

-A video package spotlighted the Edge vs. Randy Orton feud.

-The WWE Backstage crew of Renee Young, Booker T, and Christian checked in via Skype and discussed the Edge vs. Orton match. Christian said Edge was raised by a single mother and always felt like he had his back against the wall and had to come out swinging. He said there is the question of ring rust for Edge due to the long layoff, but he doesn’t think it will be a factor.

-Graves said he fears that the Last Man Standing match could be the last time Edge or Orton enter a WWE ring.

-After some advertising, the hosts briefly discussed the Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley match.

-Graves said he’s looking forward to the Firefly Funhouse and the “main event” of Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Powell’s POV: If the WWE Championship match is going on last, then I’ll be very surprised if McIntyre does win.

-A WrestleMania Moment video recapped Brock Lesnar defeating Undertaker to end The Streak. Boo!

-A video package spotlighted the Lesnar vs. McIntyre match for the WWE Championship. Rosenberg predicted a Lesnar victory and then the hosts closed the Kickoff Show.

