WWE Raw rating for the Crown Jewel fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.593 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.5 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.35 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.723 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.646 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.411 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 8, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.549 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the “season premiere” edition.