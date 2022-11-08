Kamille on the NWA not holding an EmPowerrr pay-per-view this year, how she started with the NWA, being paired with Nick Aldis

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

On NWA not holding EmPowerrr this year: “I didn’t really think anything about it just because I show up and do my job and do as the boss says. That was just for last year, when he said there wasn’t going to be an Empowerrr 2. I don’t think that he meant ever in the existence of [the company], I just think he meant for the last year he wasn’t ready to put it together or the logistics of it weren’t coming together. I’m not involved in that part of the business, so I don’t really pay attention to it. I just show up and do my job. But I do think Empowerrr, the first one, was such a great event and the fans loved it, us wrestlers we loved it. So I definitely think it’s gonna happen again, it’s just getting all of the logistics together.”

Whether her main event match at NWA 74 was overlooked because of EmPowerrr discussion: “Uh definitely, I definitely think it’s something [to be proud of]. Me and Taya [Valkyrie], we main evented the first night, so I think that’s something that got lost in the Empower 2 talk. People lost the fact that okay, there might not be an Empower 2 this year, but we have two women main eventing in the Chase Ballroom. That’s a big deal and I think that kind of got overlooked.”

Starting out with the NWA: “Dave Lagana, who was helping out when NWA first started, always kept his eye on new talent. He always had this vision for me and what sort of character I could play, but never really had an opening for it. Then Nick (Aldis) had that thing going on with Cody Rhodes and Cody Rhodes had Brandi. So for NWA 70, it was like, okay, well, what can we do to kind of equalize Brandi? Lagana was like, ‘Light bulb. I have this person that I’ve been keeping my eye on.’ At that point, I actually thought I was done wrestling. Life happened. Most people in wrestling have retired from wrestling at least once. So I thought I was done wrestling. Then Lagana sent me a message and was like, ‘Hey, are you really done wrestling?’ I was kind of missing it at that point and so I just said, ‘I’m not sure. Why? What do you got for me?’ Then he told me the idea. I thought it was the perfect way to kind of dip my toe back into the industry and worked out from there. I’ve been here for four years now.”

Being paired with Nick Aldis: “I wasn’t actually wrestling so it was the perfect way to dip my toe back in the industry to see if I still wanted to be involved in it. That was great for me. Then at that time, too, and I’m not saying that we reinvented the wheel or anything like that, but at that time, there was nobody doing that. There was no one doing it. It was definitely like, I think, a really interesting dynamic for people to see. Nick also didn’t want to bring in a really girly type of valet. Everybody knows he’s married to Mickie James. He didn’t want people questioning like, well, what’s that about? We very much wanted that line to be like, no, this is just an insurance policy, bodyguard, like that’s what it is. So he really wanted to make sure to get that across.”

Other topics include NWA Hard Times 3 on PPV in New Orleans, LA, breaking into the business, Billy Corgan, the NWA, Thomas Latimer, Nick Aldis, Taya, AAA, TripleMania, Konnan, and more.