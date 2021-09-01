NXT TV preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar.

-Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray.

-Mei Ying’s in-ring debut.

