NXT TV preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events were taped for Wednesday’s NXT television show.
-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Titles.
-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar.
-Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray.
-Mei Ying’s in-ring debut.
