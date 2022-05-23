WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Six-man tag match set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and a mystery partner vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

-Drew McIntyre returns

Powell’s POV: Is McIntyre the mystery partner? The show will be live on Friday from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).