05/07 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Karrion Kross and Scarlett debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Karrion Kross and Scarlett debut, and more (33:21)…

Click here for the May 7 NXT TV audio review.

