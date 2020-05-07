AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete (a/k/a Suge D)

-Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

-Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander in a four-way

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent (w/Orange Cassidy)

-The in-ring return of MJF

-An interview with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts

Powell's POV: AEW will also unveil the rules of the Casino Ladder Match that has been announced for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Dynamite was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place with no fans present.



