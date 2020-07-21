Impact Wrestling Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 42 percent.

-52 percent of our voters gave Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship the best match of the night honors. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey for the vacant Impact World Title finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Dez and Wentz finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only 11 percent gave the show an average or lower grade, and only three percent gave it a below average trade, so this was a well received show. I gave Slammiversary a B grade in my audio review on Saturday night. Impact delivered when it came to the surprises that the show was built around, though it lost a bit for the production issues. I agree with the readers when it comes to naming the Knockouts Title match the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. Keep an eye out for our WWE Extreme Rules poll results.



