WWE Raw preview: Two matches set for Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship (the title can change hands via pinfall, submission, DQ, or count-out).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship (McIntyre chooses the stipulation).

Powell's POV: This should be an interesting show in terms of starting the build to SummerSlam. This edition of Raw was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



