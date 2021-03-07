AEW Revolution lineup: The full card for tonight’s event headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. one wrestler TBA in “The Face of Revolution” ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Money Match (the winner gets the loser’s full earnings for the first quarter of 2021).

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

-Casino Tag Team Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles (Entrants: Top Flight, Private Party, Butcher and Blade, Santana and Ortiz, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Bear Country, Pac and Rey Fenix, The Butcher and The Blade, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, Austin Gunn and Colton Gunn, Dark Order’s 5 and 10, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi).

-(Pre-Show) Britt Baker and Reba vs. Thunder Rosa and Riho.

Powell’s POV: Paul Wight hyped the signing of a Hall of Fame worthy talent who will debut on Revolution. Another wrestler will be the final entrant in the ladder match. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view for $49.95. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally. Join me for live coverage beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card listed for a 7CT/8ET start. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.