AEW Rampage rating for the Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy headlined episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 390,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatchcom. The number was down slightly from the 396,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the January 20, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
