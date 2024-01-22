WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles contract signing

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.408 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.384 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.64 rating. One year earlier, the January 20, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.257 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.