WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership drops

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.192 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.317 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.304 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.239 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.145 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in only the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



