WWE in Tampa and Fort Myers (reports needed), WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Tony Nese, Reby Hardy, Dino Bravo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown, the WWE Supershow event, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Orlando. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE is in Fort Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena on Saturday with a Supershow event featuring the following advertised matches: John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Nese is 35.

-Reby Hardy is 34.

-The late Dino Bravo (Adolfo Bresciano) was born on August 6, 1948. He was shot and killed gangland style on March 10, 1993.