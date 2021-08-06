NJPW Strong preview: Two tag matches and a singles match set for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. JR Kratos and Danny Limelight.

-Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser vs. Ren Narita and Alex Coughlin.

-Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.