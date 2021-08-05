What's happening...

08/05 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 169): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show on WWE releasing Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, Adam Cole’s NXT deal expiring soon, AEW’s Max Caster rap controversy, AEW selling out United Center, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk

August 5, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE releases Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, Adam Cole’s NXT deal expiring soon, AEW’s Max Caster rap controversy, AEW sells out United Center, Bobby Eaton, Jody Hamilton, and Bert Prentice deaths, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 169) and guest Jake Barnett.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.