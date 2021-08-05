AEW Dynamite viewership for “Homecoming” with Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.102 million viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down just a tick from the 1.108 million viewership count from last week.

Powell’s POV: Thurston projects that Dynamite drew roughly a .46 in the 18-49 demographic, which would be up from the .45 drawn in the same demo last week. This was the last time that Dynamite will air opposite the Tokyo Olympics, and it will be interesting to see what type of effect that has on Dynamite and all of the pro wrestling television shows starting next week.