4/17 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of the Brian Kendrick spotlight show including his match against Kota Ibushi

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 17, 2020 on WWE Network

The show was a little different this week for a number of reasons. It provided a look at Brian Kendrick as a competitor instead of having any first round matches in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament on the cruiserweight show. Go figure.

Tom Phillips opened up by introducing Kendrick, who called himself a pioneer of 205 Live. His response to the question of which match inspired him to get into pro wrestling was the main event of WrestleMania 6 with Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior.

We then saw a replay of Hogan vs. Warrior at WrestleMania 6 in full. A historic match for many reasons, one of which being the voice of the legendary, late, great, Howard Finkel. Rest in peace, Fink.

After the match, we went back to Kendrick, who said that he was asked which match of his he was proudest of. He said that even through all the legends he has been in the ring with and his championship run as Cruiserweight Champion and his Tag Team title run with Paul London, the match he is most proud of is his match with Kota Ibushi in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

Kendrick said that even after beating Raul Mendoza and Tony Nese to get to that point, this was the match of his life. He said that after the match he had to look at himself in the mirror and ask if he was done. He said that ‘that is life’ and even through all that he was able to continue for years in WWE.

We then saw the full replay of Brian Kendrick vs. Kota Ibushi in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

Finally, Phillips took the show home by saying that there’s a reason Brian Kendrick is the superstar that he is and the reason that he was the champion when this show started.

Anish’s Thoughts: Overall. I am disappointed that 205 Live isn’t featuring Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches. But given that, I don’t need an excuse to watch either of these matches again. So, fair play to Kendrick on his match choices.



