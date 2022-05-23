AEW Dark Elevation preview: ROH Women’s World Championship match included on tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

-Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Roe and Emi Sakura

-Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan for the ROH Women’s World Championship

-Mysterious Q vs. Anthony Ogogo

-JD Griffey vs. Ethan Page

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.