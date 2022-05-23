AEW Dark Elevation preview: ROH Women’s World Championship match included on tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison
-Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Roe and Emi Sakura
-Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan for the ROH Women’s World Championship
-Mysterious Q vs. Anthony Ogogo
-JD Griffey vs. Ethan Page
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment