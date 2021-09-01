8/31 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Pac vs. Matt Sydal, QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno, Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander, Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian, Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti, Joey Janela vs. Robert Anthony, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. GPA and Mat Fitchett

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Briar Starr, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@briarstarrtv)

AEW Dark (Episode 105)

Taped August 27, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena

Streamed August 31, 2021 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur opened Dark with hype for the Casino Battle Royale for Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. He was joined on commentary by Taz.

1. Selene Gray vs. Kris Statlander. Gray made her AEW debut in this match. Statlander threw a right hand that knocked Gray down. Statlander followed up with a delayed vertical suplex on Gray. Statlander immediately hit a fisherman’s buster suplex and ended Gray quickly.

Kris Statlander defeated Selene Gray via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A momentum victory for Statlander’s match with Britt Baker on Sunday and nothing more.

A CM Punk vs. Darby Allin video package was shown.

2. Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela. Anthony elevated over the top and landed on Janela to the outside. Anthony and Janela returned to the ring and Anthony performed a delayed vertical suplex. Janela followed up with a small powerbomb from the top rope. Anthony then ran into a thrust kick. Janela attempted a diving elbow afterwards, but Anthony blocked it. Janela hit back with a brainbuster and a Death Valley Driver to finish off Anthony. Afterward, a woman came to the ring and powerbombed Anthony.

Joey Janela defeated Robert Anthony via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: A competitive match. This was Anthony’s first match since last year where he last faced Darby Allin in a losing effort on Dark. Anthony looked good here despite time away from the AEW ring.

Another CM Punk vs. Darby Allin video package was shown.

3. Laynie Luck vs. Emi Sakura. Luck hit a running uppercut in the corner and drove her knees at Sakura. Sakura came back with a Flatliner and followed up with a double underhook into the backbreaker. Sakura got the pin after performing a senton on Luck.

Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: I hate to say it, but this match went nowhere. It felt like it was just kind of there to fill time.

4. GPA and Mat Fitchett vs. “Men of the Year” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky executed a backbreaker on GPA, while Page performed of his own. GPA fought back with an enzuigiri on Page. Fitchett tagged in, but Page dropped him with a massive shoulder tackle. Page lifted Fitchett up and planted him down with the Ego’s Edge and then pinned him.

“Men of the Year” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated GPA and Max Fitchett via pinfall

Briar’s Take: A dominating win for Page and Sky.

5. Serpentinco vs. Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian spiked Serpentinco with a DDT. Serpentinco fought back with a diving stomp. Kazarian body slammed Serpentico and then and leapt off the middle ropes and performed a leg drop. Kazarian locked in a crossface chicken wing and made Serpentinco tap out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentinco via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: One of the best matches of the night so far. Kazarian is always so good and it’s been interesting watching his career path following the end the SCU tag team and faction.

6. Blair Onyx vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch. Onyx and Hirsch fought back and forth briefly, but Hirsch quickly locked in a cross arm breaker and submitted Onyx.

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx via submission.

Briar’s Take: I’m not trying to be mean or harsh, but what is the point of having these matches on the card if they end so quickly and don’t have much action?

7. Travis Titan and Jason Hotch vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. Lee performed a release German suplex on Titan. Lee and Parker double teamed Titan and hit the Two For The Show for the victory…

2point0 defeated Travis Titan and Jason Hotch via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Another quick match here and another win in the victory column for 2point0.

9. Sierra vs. The Bunny. Sierra threw a back elbow at The Bunny, who came back and drove Sierra into the corner. The Bunny performed the Rabbit Hole to pick up the win.

The Bunny defeated Sierra via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: An enhancement match for The Bunny, while Sierra made her debut.

10. Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti. Conti hit a gutbuster on Reckless after the bell rang. Conti followed with multiple punt kicks. Conti hit the DDTay on Reckless for the quick win.

Tay Conti defeated Heather Reckless via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: Chalk that up as another pinfall victory for Conti.

11. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto) vs. Evil Uno. Solow distracted Uno, allowing Marshall to hit a popup elbow. Uno threw elbow strikes and clotheslines at Marshall before landing a release German suplex. Uno came back with a Flatliner and covered Marshall for a two count. Marshall performed a superplex, but Uno rolled him into a crucifix pin. Marshall looked for the Diamond Cutter, but Uno blocked it with a high boot. Uno then dove onto both Marshall and Comoroto on the outside with a senton. After returning to the ring, Marshall hit the Diamond Cutter on Uno and pinned him to win the match.

QT Marshall defeated Evil Uno via pinfall.

Briar’s Take: While this was a momentum victory for Marshall, it topped Kazarian vs. Serpentinco. It was a highly engaging match that felt like it could have gone either way. I would definitely recommend watching it.

12. Pac vs. Matt Sydal. Sydal got the early advantage with an arm drag and a standing moonsault. Pac and Sydal fought on the outside briefly with Pac throwing Sydal into the barricade. Andrade El Idolo walked down the ramp and threw his sunglasses at Pac. Sydal hit the leg lariat that sent Pac falling to the mat. Sydal then leaped off the top rope and landed on Pac and nearly got the victory. Pac came back and went for the Black Arrow, but Sydal hit him with a roundhouse kick. Shortly thereafter, Pac locked in the Brutalizer for the submission win.

Pac defeated Matt Sydal via submission.

Briar’s Take: It also felt like this this match could have gone either way. However, with the story focused on Andrade vs. Pac for All Out, it seemed right to give Pac the victory. Nevertheless, both Sydal and Pac had a great showing to close out Dark.

Overall, this was a laid back and tame episode of Dark. It’s one of those shows where if you miss it, you won’t really miss much, but there were three matches quality matches in Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentinco, QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno and Pac vs. Matt Sydal. There were some debuts here too such as Selene Gray, Sierra, and Blair Onyx, but their matches were really brief and it was hard to gauge much from them. The match of the night goes to QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno. Episode 105 clocked in at 1 hour, 03 minutes, and 35 seconds. Final Score: 7.5 out of 10.