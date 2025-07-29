WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the July 21 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The July 21 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was equal to the 2.7 million global viewership listed for the July 14 episode.

Powell’s POV: The July 21 Raw finished fifth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after also finishing fifth the week before. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.