Willow Nightingale on misconceptions about the AEW locker room, facing Mercedes Mone, embracing her status as a role model

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Willow Nightingale

Hosts: ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz

Twitter: @GKW_Wrestling

What it means to be a representative for people when she is on screen: “You know, like when people really first started coming to me with this question, I guess about the time I got signed in AEW, about two years ago, and I had this big realization that when I started wrestling, I didn’t set out to be a role model for anyone. I didn’t set out to be like representation for, you know, people who are unconventional in like the way they look or behave or anything like that.

“But really people have resonated with me for many reasons. But that being one and that is one of the things that keeps driving me forward when I feel like things are too hard or too tough or there’s too much stress, is like there are a lot of people who are counting on me, not because not just because they like me and they want to see me personally succeed. But like, when have we really seen somebody who defies the norms of like the angry Black woman? I’m somebody who’s out here showing you Black joy. When have we seen plus size bigger women really being shown not just as like a monster, but as somebody who is athletic, can be powerful, and sometimes, I mean I’m not the speediest, but, you know, I got a little agility to me.

“And so I feel like there is something about breaking down stereotypes and showing people like they’re there’s so much that an individual can be more than what you see at face value. And i just feel like I have to keep upholding that, keep breaking down those stereotypes. It’s not an easy job to do, but somebodies got to do it. If you’ve got a bad thing to say about it, you know, water off a duck’s back.”

On facing Mercedes Mone on multiple occasions: “So the first time I had wrestled her, I had a bunch of tape on her. I had been a fan for such a long time. I already kind of knew what to expect coming from her. And once she started that New Japan run, I think you got to even see another side and another layer of what she’s capable of. And so I was able to use that to my advantage the first time. I wrestled her and like, of course, she did get hurt. And you know, I’m a competitor. At the end of the day, I’m going to use that to my advantage as well.

“But going into this match, I don’t know. She hadn’t wrestled for a year. I wasn’t sure what her training had really been like going into everything. If she had like switched it up. But I did have the confidence in knowing like I had beaten her before, so I know it’s possible and I can do it again. Ultimately, you know, she’s one of the best for a reason. Didn’t work out in my favor. I wish her the best. But right now I’m in the Owen Hart Cup, I’m looking to win that so that I can face Toni Storm for the womens world championship.”

What do media and fans have wrong about the AEW locker room? “Not to be like “you guys are, you’re all wrong. You’re all just yapping on Twitter and stuff.’ But like, I really do think there is a lot of people who will pull the most negative out of a situation or constantly just try to sensationalize things because that’s what gets attention. And of course that’s what’s going to get like views and likes and clicks or whatever. So people are going to run with that and make it sound as crazy as possible.

“But I think morale is pretty good. I feel like there are some really awesome people in the locker room. Like in the past year, we’ve gotten Will, we’ve got Okada, we’ve got Mercedes, these really big signings and already even before they came in, a super, super, solid roster of just like the best wrestlers. You know, they say, “AEW where the best wrestle”, that is so true and I think that should be the focal point.

“I don’t really think people should really be putting stock into whatever is going on backstage. I think we’re getting along fine. But like, it’s a wrestling show for people to watch. Like what we put on the screen is ultimately the most important, so tune in, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to see that.”

What else she would like to accomplish in her career: “I’m in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, I did win that last year but last year the stakes were not as high. I think like I won the tournament and for me, it was kind of more of like a statement. This year, there are stakes of going to Wembley, which I did not get to do last year, which was a big chip on my shoulder for the second half of the year. So I want to go to Wembley. I want to wrestle for the women’s world championship because I have not done that and that is definitely a big goal of mine and winning there would be, beautiful dream moment, chef’s kiss. That’s the big one for me right now.”

“.. They did just announce at Forbidden Door, the Wrestle Dynasty that’s in Japan on January 5. That also seems like the kind of things where it’s like, I’ve mentioned it before, our roster is stacked. We’ve got so many amazing, talents wrestlers who could take part in that. But there’s like this big piece of me that’s like, I’ve got to be one of them though. I was the first woman, who while under AEW contract, who was going to New Japan and going to CMLL, representing our company. So for me, I’m like, you need to be there.”

Other topics include her Mom watching Swerve vs Ospreay, how she lives life with a smile, her wrestling inspirations, and more.