NXT TV rating: NXT Heatwave go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 542,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 611,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Rough numbers for NXT during a holiday week heading into Heatwave. It will be interesting to see if there’s a bounce back next week coming out of the premium live event. NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. One year earlier, the July 4, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 508,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the Independence Day edition.