By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 29, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] The show started with the entire roster gathered in the ring and surrounding it. A ten bell salute occurred, honoring the late and great Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, who passed away last week. A Hulk Hogan tribute video aired…

The show went right to commercial…[c]