WWE Raw results (2/9): Powell’s live review of Elimination Chamber qualifiers, The Usos vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Titles, Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,707)

Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Arena

Streamed live February 9, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show and said Cleveland was hosting Raw for the 31st time. CM Punk was shown walking backstage. He met up with his wife, AJ Lee, and they walked together. Becky Lynch showed up behind them and looked upset. Separate shots aired of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky sitting together in the empty arena seats earlier in the day, and of The Judgment Day in their clubhouse…

Cole and Corey Graves checked in from the broadcast table. Cole confirmed that Bron Breakker required surgery and was out indefinitely. Graves questioned whether all of the drama involving Breakker and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance and fumed over seeing AJ Lee backstage. Lee’s entrance theme played, and then she skipped to and around the ring before entering it. Lynch asked Lee what she was doing “on my show.” Lee said she was there to support Maxxine Dupri.

Lynch said Lee is like a little chihuahua, who keeps barking in her ear, yapping all night long, and is ruining her life. Lee said she hasn’t done anything personal to Lynch other than beat her twice and cost her the Women’s Intercontinental Title to Dupri.

Lee said she kinda gets Lynch’s point, but she considered it water under the bridge. A manic Lynch asked what she needed to do to get rid of Lee. She mentioned the Elimination Chamber taking place in Chicago. Lynch asked Lee if she wanted her to ruin her life in front of her friends and family.

Lee said Lynch was either manic or wanted to face her in a singles match. Lee said she hasn’t had a singles match in over a decade. She said it would have to be something special. Lee said Lynch is one of the greatest of all time. She questioned beating Lynch meant she was better and the number one contender.

Lynch repeatedly said no, adding that Lee had done nothing to be the number one contender. Lee said fine, no title, no match. A flustered Lynch agreed to the match and then stormed out of the ring and talked to herself as she headed backstage. Lee smiled as she watched Lynch leave…

Bronson Reed was shown in a hallway backstage, and then Paul Heyman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul followed him…

World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance through the crowd. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced the Usos as they pumped their arms in the crowd before the show went to a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Lee played her part nicely, but Lynch carried this segment with a strong performance. Lynch showed range by acting manic without it ever coming across as forced or hammy. On a side note, roughly two hours before the show, WrestleTix reported that Rocket Arena was set up for 10,488, with 9,905 tickets distributed. The venue’s listed capacity is 19,432.

Cole touted replica title belts for the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks… Otis and Akira Tozawa made their entrance…

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Titles. There was a handshake before the match. A broadcast team graphic listed NXT play-by-play voice as one of the backstage reporters. Another graphic listed Je’Von Evans and a mystery partner vs. Bravo and Rayo. With the Usos on the floor, Otis pressed Tozawa and tossed him onto the champions. [C]

Tozawa hit a top rope senton on Jimmy for a nice near fall. Otis tagged in. Otis tried to hoist up Jimmy, who slipped away and took out Tozawa. Jey tagged in and joined Jimmy in performing a double spear on Otis. The Usos hit 1D on Otis, and then Jey pinned him.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso beat Otis and Akira Tozawa in 10:00 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, the Usos comforted an emotional Tozawa. Otis pulled his partner off the mat, and then the teams hugged and slapped hands. Byron Saxton entered the ring and asked the Usos what’s next for them with WrestleMania approaching.

Jey gave respect to Otis and Tozawa, who were on their way to the back. Jimmy, who had a bloody lip, told Jey that he needed him to qualify for the Elimination Chamber and to win it, so he could get back to being Main Event Jey…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable title defense that made Otis and Tozawa look good in defeat. There wasn’t much mystery regarding the outcome, but the live crowd had fun with the match, which didn’t overstay its welcome.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Cole gave Graves a hard time about him and Saxton wearing similar suits. Cole reminded viewers that Smackdown will air on Syfy for the next two weeks…

A video package recapped the CM Punk and Roman Reigns segment from last week’s Raw. Cole hyped that he would have an in-ring interview with Punk coming up later in the show…

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. Cole wondered if Morgan would make her WrestleMania choice… [C]

Dominik Mysterio stopped Liv Morgan when she started to address the crowd. Dom got a bouquet of roses and a heart-shaped box of candy from ringside. Dom gave the gifts to Morgan while labeling her the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time. Morgan said the fans could take a lesson from Dom with Valentine’s Day approaching.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer interrupted Dom. Vaquer headed to the ring and then told Morgan that she talks too much. Vaquer spoke in Spanish. Morgan asked Dom what she said. Dom said he didn’t think he should say what she said. Dom spoke to Vaquer in Spanish. Morgan wondered what Dom said. Vaquer claimed that Dom said he’s a little bitch.

Morgan pointed out her “Hot Girls Love Dominik Mysterio” t-shirt. Morgan said that after looking at Vaquer, she wouldn’t qualify to wear the shirt. Vaquer said she hoped Morgan would choose to face her so that she could kick her ass at WrestleMania. Morgan said she wouldn’t rush her decision like Vaquer wanted, and then called her “puta.” Vaquer slapped Dom and then left the ring…

A promo video aired with brief comments from Rhea Ripley, Ivy Nile, and Lyra Valkyria about their Elimination Chamber qualifying match… Valkyria made her entrance for the Triple Threat… [C] Cole plugged WWE World and said Steve Austin will be there…

Ivy Nile was in the ring, and then Rhea Ripley made her entrance…

2. Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Nile executed a double German suplex on both opponents, which sent them to ringside. Nile followed and went after Ripley, who got Nile in Electric Chair position before dumping her face-first on the apron. Valkyria jumped from the ring into a huracanrana on Ripley. [C]

[Hour Two] Nile performed a snap German suplex on Valkyria for a near fall. She set up for another suplex, but Valkyria countered into a pin for a two count. Valkyria performed a DDT on Ripley. Nile threw Valkyria out of the ring to steal the pin, but Ripley kicked out.

Ripley returned and went for her finisher on Nile, who slipped out and hit Ripley with a Backstabber. Valkyria hit her Nightwing finisher on Nile and had her pinned, but Ripley hit Valkyria with a running knee strike. Ripley followed up with a Riptide and pinned Valkyria…

Rhea Ripley defeated Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat in 9:35 to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: It was a pleasant surprise to see the match laid out to make Nile look strong, even though Ripley got the expected win.

Cole plugged Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifier for Friday’s Smackdown on Syfy…

In the Judgment Day clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio held his face to sell Stephanie Vaquer’s slap. Liv Morgan tried to comfort him and said Dom has an Elimination Chamber qualifier next week. Dom said he still has to defend his championship. Raquel Rodriguez pointed out Finn Balor, who was seated and in his own head.

Dom said he knew Balor was upset about losing to CM Punk in Ireland, but JD McDonagh would be back soon, and they could go after the tag team titles. Balor said he’s going after the World Heavyweight Championship. Dom said with Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Balor’s window might be closed. Balor said he thought they were supposed to be family, then added that he’s tired of being an afterthought…

CM Punk was shown walking backstage… [C] Balor plugged ticket sales for the Smackdown before WrestleMania, and the Raw after WrestleMania for Las Vegas…

Michael Cole stood in the ring and started his introduction for CM Punk by talking about his WrestleMania 42 match with Roman Reigns. Finn Balor entered the ring and took the mic from Cole. Balor said Punk is hurt. He said he knows Punk is hurt because he’s the one who hurt him.

Balor said he wasn’t going ot step aside and let Reigns take advantage of his kill. Balor recapped Reigns using the top rope when he had him beat during a past match. Balor said he wants the World Heavyweight Championship. He said Punk beat him on his home turf, and now he’s going to beat Punk on his.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walked out and said now. Pearce had three security guards accompany him to ringside. Pearce said they’d already spoken about it, and it wasn’t going to happen. Pearce told Balor to leave the ring, or he’d have his men remove him.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance. Pearce didn’t want Punk to enter the ring, but he did anyway, while Balor laughed and rolled out the other side. Balor hopped on the broadcast table. Security approached Balor, but Pearce called them off.

Punk said Balor doesn’t deserve a title shot; he deserves an ass-whooping. Punk invited Balor to face him in the ring. Balor said he wasn’t fighting for no reason. Balor called for a title shot. Punk put the title belt on the mat and then called for Balor to face him. Punk said if Balor wanted him to kick his ass in Chicago, then he would.

Pearce said no, explaining that he wouldn’t jeopardize the WrestleMania main event. Punk knelt between the ropes and got face-to-face with Pearce and told him to give him what he wants, or he would spend the rest of the show chasing Balor and kicking his teeth down his throat. Punk told Pearce to make it official, and then asked the fans if they wanted it. “Fine,” Pearce said before booking the match for the Elimination Chamber. Balor made his exit with security behind him.

Punk said he was supposed to be interviewed by Cole, and then asked him if he had a question. Cole asked what Punk was doing. Cole asked why Punk would jeopardize one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history. “Jeopardize?” Punk asked. “I’m not jeopardizing anything, Michael Cole. What I’m doing is building something. What I’m doing is chasing something, and that something is greatness. I am being the fighting champion that these people deserve to see every Monday night.”

Punk said the greatness that he’s chasing is the story he told over ten years. He recalled being champion for 434 days. He said he’s trying to be one percent better every single day, and with that comes a responsibility of wearing the crowd. He said he would fight anyone at any time to prove that he is the Best in the World.

Punk said that without risk, there is no reward, and he’s brave enough to put the title on the line for the fans because he loves them and they deserve it. He said he’s humble enough to know that it could end any night, but he’s confident enough to know “that shit ain’t gonna happen.”

Punk said he doesn’t believe Roman Reigns hates him. Punk said he doesn’t even think Reigns hates what he’s trying to build, but he hates that he can’t do a damn thing to stop it. Punk said the one way the match ends is with the ring announcer saying he is still the World Heavyweight Champion…

Powell’s POV: The poor live crowd thought they were getting the Punk vs. Balor match tonight. They cheered loudly when Pearce agreed to make the match, but then booed once it was set for the Elimination Chamber. They spent some time having Punk justify his desire to face Balor. Hmmm.

Backstage, Adam Pearce told a security guard that Finn Balor was out of the building. “The Vision” Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman showed up. Heyman blamed Pearce for Breakker suffering a hernia. Pearce stood up and said nobody other than The Vision wants Breakker back faster than he does.

Pearce shifted the focus to Theory having an Elimination Chamber qualifier. Pearce asked Heyman to do him the favor of The Vision not getting involved in the match. Heyman asked if it was a request or a declarative statement. Pearce told Heyman to consider it a threat. Heyman said it was FAFO. “Your damn right it was,” Pearce said after Heyman and the others were out of the picture.

Logan returned and got in Pearce’s face before asking what he would do if The Vision got involved in Theory’s match. Logan started to boast about being the biggest star to come out of Cleveland. Reed returned to pull Logan away. Reed said Pearce is his problem now…

Nattie made her entrance… [C] Maxxine Dupri made her entrance…

3. Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie. Dupri took Nattie down and put her in the ankle lock, but Nattie escaped. Dupri put Nattie down with a spin kick. Nattie rolled to the floor. Dupri followed, but Nattie ran her into the ring steps and the ring post casing. Nattie put Dupri on the broadcast table and then worked her over with punches while the referee counted out both wrestlers.

Nattie fought Maxxine Dupri by count-out in 1:30.

Afterward, Nattie put Dupri in the Sharpshooter while they were both on top of the broadcast table. AJ Lee’s theme played. Nattie released the hold and exited through the timekeeper’s area. Lee checked on Dupri, who started to cry. Lee and a referee helped Dupri walk.

Becky Lynch showed up and ran Lee into the ring post casing. Lynch jawed at Lee while backing up the entrance aisle…

LA Knight was featured in a promo video. Knight recalled The Vision putting him on the sideline with a backstage attack. He talked about taking them out one-by-one in the Royal Rumble, and said Bron Breakker got off easy by taking himself out. Knight said he “will do everything he can to take away everything he can” from The Vision members…

El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser version), Bravo, and Rayo made their entrance… [C] Je’Von Evans made his entrance. “The Original El Grande Americano” (Chad Gable) made his entrance to join Evans as his tag team partner…

4. Je’Von Evans and The Original El Grande Americano vs. Bravo and Rayo (w/El Grande Americano). Cole asked who owns the rights to the El Grade Americano gimmick. Graves said the American fans seem partial to The Original, whereas the other Americano is like a rock star when south of the border in AAA. Evans and The Original were in offensive control before a break. [C]

Late in the match, The Original went up top, but Americano Kaiser shoved him down while the referee was distracted. Bravo went for a top rope move. The Original rolled out of the way, and then Evans jumped off the top rope from another corner and hit the OG Cutter on Bravo on the way down. Evans tagged out and then hit a dive on Rayo, while The Original hit a top rope headbutt on Bravo before pinning him.

Je’Von Evans and The Original El Grande Americano beat Bravo and Rayo in roughly 7:30.

After the match, Americano Kaiser put Evans and The Original down with clotheslines. Kaiser went after the mask of The Original, who reversed it and was about to pull Kaiser’s mask off when Bravo and Rayo pulled Kaiser to the floor…

Powell’s POV: The midair OG Cutter was perfectly timed and got a big rise out of the live crowd. This is the first time in weeks that I’ve enjoyed the Americano gag.

Cole plugged the WWE podcast schedule… Cole and Graves hyped the Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn match for Smackdown on Syfy again… A promo video aired with Penta, LA Knight, and Austin Theory talking about their Elimination Chamber qualifying match…

Cole set up an Oba Femi vignette, while noting that he has yet to decide which brand to sign with. Oba spoke during this vignette and said a change is coming. He said you will hear his drums, see his strut, and know that the deed is done…

The broadcast team recapped Gunther choking out Dragon Lee on last week’s Raw…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Gunther, who said he didn’t care about Dragon Lee. Gunther said his focus is on WrestleMania. Saxton mentioned Gunther has an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week. Gunther said he would become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania…

The following matches and segments for Monday’s Raw in Memphis: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the men’s Elimination Chamber match, Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and AJ Lee will appear…

[Hour Three] Penta made his entrance. Austin Theory made his entrance with Paul Heyman… [C] Cole hyped the Elimination Chamber event while a shot aired of the United Center in Chicago…

5. Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman) in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Penta performed an early flip dive onto Knight on the floor. Penta rolled Knight back inside the ring, where he hit him with a few forearm strikes and then ran the ropes, but Theory tripped him and pulled him to the floor.

Theory clotheslined Knight over the top rope and then rolled through the ropes and dropkicked him. Theory returned to the floor and ran Penta into the ring steps. Cole said Heyman calls Theory “The Pressure” because the thing he does well is put constant pressure on his opponents. [C]

Theory got the best of a tower of doom spot. Knight took offensive control and was setting up for his BFT finisher, but Logan Paul and Bronson Reed showed up at ringside. Knight fought them off for a moment, but the Vision duo took advantage of the numbers advantage. Reed hit a Tsunami on Knight. Adam Pearce came out with security and led Reed and Theory to the back.

Theory hit a Stomp on Knight and went for the pin. Penta pulled Theory to the floor and superkicked him. Penta charged Theory, who backdropped him onto the broadcast table.

The mystery masked man showed up and superkicked Theory on the floor. The masked man followed up with a Stomp before rolling Theory back inside the ring. Reed and Logan returned and chased the masked man over the barricade and into the crowd. Graves said Penta was incapacitated under the broadcast table. Theory used the ropes to pull himself up. Knight hit the BFT on Theory before pinning him.

LA Knight defeated Austin Theory and Penta in a Triple Threat in 13:35 to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

After the match, Heyman complained to Pearce about the mystery man. Knight played to the crowd as the executive producer credits were shown. Knight leaned through the ropes and told Heyman to tell the Vision that he’s coming for them…

A memorial graphic was shown for Jim Shank, who was listed as passing away on February 6. Reports indicate that Shank was a longtime employee who died after a bout with colon cancer…

Powell’s POV: Knight was the expected winner, and he went over, but not before the outside interference helped make things a little more interesting. Overall, a solid show that was also newsworthy due to the qualifying matches and the matches announced for the Elimination Chamber event. I will be back with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.