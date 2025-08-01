WWE SummerSlam and WWE Smackdown coverage, Carmelo Hayes, Jimmy Golden, Mike Chioda, D-Von Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu, Harley Race, George Hackenschmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium. Join me for my live review beginning with any pre-show matches or the start of the main cards both nights at 6CT/7ET as the shows stream on Peacock (and Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for same-night audio reviews that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center. The show includes the final push for Summerslam. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Newark, East Rutherford, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Golden is 75. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Referee Mike Chioda is 59.

-D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) is 53.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) is 48.

-Carmelo Hayes (Christian Brigham) is 31.

-The late Harley Race died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.