Taz to miss additional AEW shows due to surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Taz announced via social media (see below) that he will be undergoing total knee replacement surgery. As such, he will be missing upcoming editions of AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: AEW wrote out Taz on Wednesday’s Dynamite by claiming that his character was attacked in the parking lot prior to the show. Nigel McGuinness replaced Taz on color commentary. Here’s wishing Taz the very best with his surgery and for a speedy recovery.