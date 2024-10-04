What's happening...

Taz to miss additional AEW shows due to surgery

October 4, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Taz announced via social media (see below) that he will be undergoing total knee replacement surgery. As such, he will be missing upcoming editions of AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: AEW wrote out Taz on Wednesday’s Dynamite by claiming that his character was attacked in the parking lot prior to the show. Nigel McGuinness replaced Taz on color commentary. Here’s wishing Taz the very best with his surgery and for a speedy recovery.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.