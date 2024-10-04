AEW Collision lineup: The full card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Beef

-Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-Hologram vs. Nick Wayne vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander in a four-way

-Kris Statlander vs. Zoey Lynn

-House of Black vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight in a three-way trios match for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center (the full spoilers are available via the main page). Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be covering WWE Bad Blood, so Don Murphy’s review of Collision will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).