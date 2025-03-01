AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship

-Kenny Omega speaks

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. My report on the show will be delayed until late Saturday night due to WWE Elimination Chamber coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).