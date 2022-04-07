AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. Next week’s AEW Rampage will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center and will also feature the taping for the AEW Battle of the Belts show. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).