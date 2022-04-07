AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

-Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier

-Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall

Powell’s POV: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW Championship was also announced for the live Rampage on April 15. Friday’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).