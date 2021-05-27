Tony Khan on Sting returning to the ring and the AEW Tag Title match at Double or Nothing, takes great pride in the success of two young tag teams

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Tony Khan

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Khan on the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing: “[Jon] Moxley and [Eddie] Kingston against Young Bucks could very easily steal the show and be the match of the night, and I know for a fact that this is going to be one of the hardest matches to follow in AEW pay-per-view history.”

Khan on Sting wrestling in front of live crowd Double or Nothing: “I just think it’s gonna be a really electric moment, and I’m excited we all get to be a part of it, and everybody who watches Double or Nothing gets to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

Khan on The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed: “They’re really two of the great success stories in AEW. I am as proud of the success of The Acclaimed and The Varsity Blonds in recent months as I am of anything we’ve done in terms of bringing along the roster through Elevation and Dark.”

Other topics include the expanded partnership with WarnerMedia, the launch of AEW Rampage, the return of Dynamite live in different cities every week, and the overall growth of the company and roster.