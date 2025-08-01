AEW Dynamite rating for Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 612,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 608,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. The minimal increases over the previous week were underwhelming, considering that the show featured Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the July 31, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 609,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.