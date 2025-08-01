ROH on HonorClub results (7/31): Bandido vs. Adam Priest for the ROH Championship, MxM Collection vs. Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii, Virus vs. Xelhua, Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Jacobs

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 127)

Taped July 26, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Streamed July 31, 2025, on HonorClub

1. Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii defeated “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden (w/Johnny TV)

2. Gringo Loco beat Jon Cruz

3. Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson) beat Jimmy Jacobs

4. Xelhua over Virus in a Pure Rules match

5. Bandido defeated Adam Priest to retain the ROH Championship

Powell’s POV: Sam Robinson’s weekly ROH on HonorClub reviews, along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), will return in mid-August.