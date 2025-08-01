TNA Impact preview: Two title matches set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali

-Jacy Jayne vs. Ash by Elegance for the Knockouts Championship

-Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something for the TNA International Championship

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance

-Mara Sade’s first TNA singles match

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 25, 2025, in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).