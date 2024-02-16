ROH on HonorClub results (2/15): Robinson’s review of Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering, Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan, Queen Aminata vs. J-Rod, Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora in ROH Women’s TV Title tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 51)

Taped February 7, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Streamed February 15, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

The show started with a rundown of some of the matches…

1. Queen Aminanta vs. J-Rod in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match. No televised entrance for J-Rod. J-Rod slapped Aminanta in the face and Aminanta fired back with double chops to the chest. Aminanta hit a snap suplex and got a two count for it. J-Rod hit snake eyes and then a big boot and then mounted Aminanta for some punches. J-Rod chopped and kicked Aminata in the corner.

Aminanta fired back but got her leg caught in the ropes. J-Rod threw Aminanta into the buckle hard. J-Rod hit a suplex and got a one count on a lazy cover. J-Rod hit a scoop slam and went to the top. J-Rod missed a frog splash and Aminanta came back with a big forearm. Aminanta hit a few clotheslines. Aminanta hit a snapmare and a running PK. Aminanta hit a running hip attack and face wash in the corner. J-Rod hit a drop toe hold into the corner and then missed a tackle in the corner. Aminanta hit a release german suplex and a headbutt for the pinfall.

Queen Aminata defeated J-Rod by pinfall to advance in the tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was less of a squash than I thought it would be. J-Rod looks like one of those Gladiators from American Gladiators back in the day, just built for business. I’d love to see more of her in the future.

The “Sting’s retirement at Revolution” commercial aired. Whatever will they play in between matches on ROH once Revolution happens?

2. “The Infantry” Sean Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl. Dean hit a shoulder tackle and a pair of arm drags and a dropkick to start. Infantry hit an execution elbow drop for a two count. Bravo worked Pearl over in the corner and then hit an over the ropes cutter for a two count. Midnight Heat hit a blind tag and a do si-do DDT for a two count on Bravo.

Gibson hit a slingshot backbreaker and then Midnight Heat hit a tag team move for a two count. Midnight Heat worked over Bravo in their corner with quick tags. Bravo fought out and got the hot tag to Dean who came in with a backbody drop and float over DDT. Dean hit an elbow drop for a two count on Gibson. Bravo hit a blind tag and Bravo hit a TKO that got a broken up nearfall. Heat was able to dump Bravo to ringside and then they hit a backslide leg drop combo for a broken up nearfall. Gibson got dumped to ringside, Bravo hit the Carlie Crossover and then Infantry hit Bootcamp for the pinfall.

Dalton Castle defeated Johnny TV by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase win for The Infantry. Midnight Heat seem like a fun tag team that could do something good if given a chance.

We were told that The Outrunners are in action later. Oh boy! Plus we got more rundowns of tournament matches…

A cameraman ran down Aminata and asked what else she has to do to prove herself. Aminata said she just won, but that the belt will look good on her skin. She said she’s representing her continent…

3. Rachael Ellering vs. Leyla Hirsch in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match. We got a hug for the code of honor. Hirsch worked a hammerlock and let it go for a stalemate. The ladies traded headlock takedowns and leg trip near falls for another stalemate. Hirsch hit a backslide and tried her knee lift but Ellering caught it. Ellering hit a shoulder tackle and then a gut-wrench slam. Ellering hit a scoop slam and senton splash for a two count. Hirsch hit a gut-wrench suplex of her own for a two count. Hirsch hit a tip up and locked in a sleeper and transitioned into an abdominal stretch, but Ellering pushed Hirsch into the ropes for a break. Hirsch got a nearfall with a cradle. The women used elbows to escape waistlocks and then traded forearms in the middle until they fist bumped and then hockey fought in the middle.

Ellering got the advantage with a forearm but Hirsch threw a german suplex that Ellering no-sold and hit a forearm to the back of the neck and got a two count. Ellering worked over Hirsch with chops and then hit an STO and a springboard leg drop for a two count. Ellering hit a twisting elbow and then came up holding her arm, and got a quick two count. Hirsch tried a crossface, but the ref pulled her off because Ellering needed a doc. Ringside doc looked Ellering over and “popped” it back in.

Hirsch didn’t want to restart, but Ellering pushed her. Hirsch hit some forearms and a dropkick and then her pendulum dropkick. Hirsch hit a Saito suplex and got a two count. Ellering kept grabbing onto Hirsch but Hirsch stomped her until she was able to climb up to the top and hit a moonsault for a two count nearfall. Hirsch hit another Saito suplex but only got a one count. Ellering begged Hirsch to finish it and Hirsch hit her knee lift and got a two count when Ellering reversed it and Ellering got a two count. Hirsch popped up and hit another knee lift for the pinfall.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachael Ellering by pinfall to advance in the tournament.

After the match, the ringside doctor checked on Ellering again as Hirsch looked on and tried to console Ellering. The women hugged and then Ellering held up Hirsch’s arm.

Robinson’s Ruminations: We didn’t get the heel turn from Ellering that I expected, but I think it’s coming later in the bracket.

A replay aired of the Athena and Nyla Rose drama from last week. Then we saw Nyla Rose calling out Athena as Athena snuck up from behind with half a table. The women brawled all over the backstage area as security tried to intervene but they were taken out by the women. Eventually Rose stood tall after choking Athena against a wall, holding her up.

4. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Jeaux Braxton and Ice Williams. The Outrunners code of honored themselves. Magnum hit an early shoulder block on Williams. Floyd blind tagged in and hit a scoop slam and some quick elbow drops. Floyd locked Braxton in the tree of woe and Magnum hit a dropkick to the face. Braxton used some chops to try and reach his partner and eventually he hit an elbow and got the hot tag. Williams came in and hit an enzuigiri but got leg picked by Magnum. Outrunners hit a double team scoop slam and both men in succession. Floyd picked up Williams on a nearfall. The Outrunners hit Bootcamp to get the pinfall.

The Outrunners defeated Jeaux Braxton and Ice Williams by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Oh boy, an incoming Infantry and Outrunners feud. The Infantry deserve better.

Backstage, Lexi asked Infantry what’s next for them. Infantry said they’re gonna keep winning. Lee Moriarty slid in and told them that The Outrunners just stole Bootcamp. Infantry ran off saying they needed to take care of it…

5. Bryan Keith vs. Slice Boogie. No entrance for Boogie. After a brief feeling out, Keith hit some strikes and then a big boot. Keith hit a t-bone suplex. Boogie tried to fight Keith off, but ate a headbutt. Keith hit an over the shoulder cutter from the corner and got the pinfall.

Bryan Keith defeated Slice Boogie by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match. If you got to choose your name, why in the world would you choose Slice Boogie, just makes me think of snot.

A commercial aired for All In…

6. Trish Adora vs. Mercedes Martinez in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match. Mercedes mocked the salute during her entrance. Martinez hit a trip and paint brushed Adora’s head. The women traded headlocks and then arm wringers until Adroa got a schoolboy rollup for a one count. Adroa got another cradle rollup for a one count. The women traded more arm holds and chain wrestling until Adora hit an arm drag and shoulder block on a frustrated Martinez. Adora got dumped to ringside and Martinez ran her into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Martinez hit elbows and knees into the back of Adora and locked in a chin lock with a knee in the back. Martinez tried for three amigos but Adora got a rollup on the third for a two count, but Martinez kneed the back and took back over.

Both wrestlers traded forearms in the middle until Adora tried a german suplex, but Martinez fought it off. Adora hit some double ax handles and then a Thez press for some mounted punches. Adora hit a pump kick and a senton splash for a two count. Martinez hit a spinebuster and got a two count. Adora hit a cradle and got a two count. Adora hit her kneeling german suplex and got a two count. Adora tried to pick up Martinez but the back gave out and Martinez hit a forearm to the back and locked in an ugly version of her Brass City Sleeper for the submission.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora by submission to advance in the tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This one was a little slow and clunky.

Backstage Rachel Ellering was lamenting her tough loss. Hirsch apologized for the injury and Ellering said it wasn’t her fault. Hirsch said she was proud of Ellering, and Ellering returned the pride. Ellering said she has Hirsch’s back. The women hugged. Maybe we won’t get the heel turn after all?

7. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Jon Cruz, JC Valentine, and James Blackheart. No televised entrance for the jobbers. Archer chased them around during his entrance. Dutch ate a dropkick early but he blocked a monkey flip attempt and hit a running suplex! Archer in and he missed a corner splash and ate a few strikes from Blackhawk only for Blackheart to eat a pounce. Archer chopped Blackheart to the delight of the crowd. Vincent hit a boot to the face and running STO.

Dutch hit a powerbomb and Vincent hit a diving headbutt for a nearfall that Dutch let go of when he saw Cruz attempt to come into the ring. Vincent stood on the throat of Blackheart in the corner. Vincent missed an elbow and Cruz got the hot tag and he came in with some punches only to eat a back elbow and a blackhole slam from Dutch. Archer came in and ran through Valentine. Archer hit a step up knee lift. Righteous hit “Orange” Sunshine and Archer hit Blackout onto the other jobber and they got the pinfall.

The Righteous and Lance Archer defeated Jon Cruz, JC Valentine, and James Blackheart by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match. What happened to The Righteous being on the tag team title hunt?

Backstage, The Infantry confronted The Outrunners about stealing Bootcamp. The Outrunners said they’ve been using it since the Sportatorium. Infantry told them it’s their move and stormed off. Outrunners seemed unfazed…

8. Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys). Castle is still in sad sack mode……ugh, at least King looked confused by it. Castle hit a shoulder tackle but King hit a drop toe hold and slid right into a headlock. King hit a Japanese arm drag and Castle slid to ringside to regroup. King goaded Castle back into the ring only to low bridge him right back out and Castle retreated to the ramp. Castle ran back but got tripped off the apron and then ate a corkscrew dive. Back in the ring, Castle hit a clothesline and tried Bangarang but King slid out and did a savage hotshot. King missed a senton off the top, but was able to hit a rewind kick. King ran right into Bangarang and Castle got the pinfall.

Dalton Castle defeated Kenny King by pinfall.

After the match, Castle said he’s exhausted because he can’t sleep until he smashes Johnny TV’s face. Castle called TV out and out he came with Taya Valkyrie. TV said that Castle isn’t TV ready and called him “cheese man”. Valkyrie questioned if “anything” was still on the table, and Castle agreed. TV said, they want The Boys. Castle and The Boys looked devastated as TV and Valkyrie walked off…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I’m still over sad sack Castle, he’s much better as a calm, cool, collected character. Maybe losing The Boys would be good for Castle.

Matches were announced for next week’s half of the first round bracket…

Backstage, Athena was icing her neck and questioning what she was going to do about Nyla Rose. Athena said she’s not one to back down from a fight. Athena challenged Rose to a tables match for the title next week. I think they have earned the tables match as much as they’ve used tables against each other in the last few weeks…

9. Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match. Hogan worked a headlock until Diamante pushed her in the corner. Hogan hit a drop toe hold and a running hip attack in the ropes. Hogan hit a corner clothesline and then went to the middle rope, but Diamante pulled her off. Diamante worked her over with punches and a choke in the ropes. Diamante hit a running back elbow for a two count. Diamante locked in a chin lock until Hogan fought up only to get hit with a knee lift. Hogan reversed a suplex with one of her own for a double down.

Hogan hit a big boot and a drop kick from the middle rope. Hogan missed a hip attack in the corner. Hogan reversed a cross roads attempt and then hit her corner hip attack and a face wash kick for a two count. Diamante got a roll up for a two count. Diamante ate a superkick and Hogan hit a neckbreaker for a two count. Diamante complained about her neck on the apron and as the ref and Hogan came to check on her she poked the eyes of Hogan and hit a shurnoi for a two count. The women traded waistlocks until Hogan hit a superkick. Hogan missed a wild punch and Diamante hit CrossRhodes for the pinfall.

Diamante defeated Kiera Hogan by pinfall to advance in the tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Best match of the night, so I can see why it got the main event slot.

Nyla Rose stated backstage that she accepted Athena’s challenge and thanked her for the opportunity to take her title. Rose said since she likes putting Athena through tables so much, it’s going to be a best of three falls tables match…