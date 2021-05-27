What's happening...

Fundraiser for MLW PR head Tom George

May 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Major League Wrestling’s Tom George, who heads up the company’s public relations department. George was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Donate to the cause via GoFundMe.com.

Powell’s POV: Tom has gone above and beyond in his position when it comes to helping schedule interviews for my Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. In fact, he continued to work from his hospital bed while setting up a recent interview for the Boom, and his wife Tracy even stepped in to confirm a scheduled time via email. Here’s wishing them both the very best along with prayers for a full recovery for Tom.

